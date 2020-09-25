NYPD Finds Giselle Torres, 7, SAFE and Arrested Captor Who Took Her From Montco

NYPD made an arrest in connection to missing Giselle Torres, 7, who was snatched from Montgomery County earlier today, Your Content has learned. Police confirm the girl is safe.

As Your Content readers know, Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Cheltenham Township Police Department in Montgomery County.

Giselle is described as 4’0, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a white tank top and purple tights. She was last seen around 2:18 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Her reported abductor, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, is described as 5’4, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses. Police say he is driving either a black or white Dodge Charger.

