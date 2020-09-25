NYPD Finds Giselle Torres, 7, SAFE and Arrested Captor Who Took Her From Montco

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
NYPD made an arrest in connection to missing Giselle Torres, 7, who was snatched from Montgomery County earlier today, Your Content has learned. Police confirm the girl is safe.
As Your Content readers know, Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Cheltenham Township Police Department in Montgomery County.
- Advertisement -
Giselle is described as 4’0, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a white tank top and purple tights. She was last seen around 2:18 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.
Her reported abductor, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, is described as 5’4, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses. Police say he is driving either a black or white Dodge Charger.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.