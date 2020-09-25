WE TOLD YOU FIRST! Trump to Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy

President Donald Trump has come through with his promise to select a Supreme Court Justice after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Your Content can confirm once more he will be selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as Your Content exclusively revealed on Sept. 19.

President Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who Your Content previously exclusively reported is the potential front-runner to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left following the death the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Your Content readers were first to exclusively learn when President Trump got to work ‘almost immediately’ and had his eyes set on the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett.

She has been a leading candidate and was a finalist to be Mr. Trump’s second Supreme Court pick. Barrett met with the president at the White House on Monday.

If confirmed, Barrett, who serves on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, would be Mr. Trump’s third Supreme Court appointee, following Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and just the fifth woman to serve on the high court. With her ascension to the Supreme Court, Barrett would further solidify its conservative majority, widening it to 6-3 and diluting the power of Chief Justice John Roberts as a swing vote.

