IT’S OFFICIAL! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Nominated by Trump to Sit on the U.S. Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family have arrived in Washington, D.C. where she has received the nomination by President Donald J. Trump to serve on the Supreme Court, Your Content has learned.

Your Content has confirmed three times this week that President Trump would be selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as we exclusively reported on Sept. 19.

Your Content readers were first to exclusively learn when President Trump got to work ‘almost immediately’ and had his eyes set on the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett.

She has been a leading candidate and was a finalist to be Mr. Trump’s second Supreme Court pick. Barrett met with the president at the White House on Monday.

If confirmed, Barrett, who serves on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, would be Mr. Trump’s third Supreme Court appointee, following Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and just the fifth woman to serve on the high court. With her ascension to the Supreme Court, Barrett would further solidify its conservative majority, widening it to 6-3 and diluting the power of Chief Justice John Roberts as a swing vote.

Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American President can make,” President Donald J. Trump said.

Judge Barrett has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since 2017.

Before becoming a judge, she was the Diane and M.O. Miller, II Research Chair in Law and Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School, where her scholarship focused on constitutional and statutory interpretation and the Federal courts.

Judge Barrett has also served as a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the University of Virginia Law School and the John M. Olin Fellow in Law at George Washington University Law School.

Earlier in her career, she practiced at the prestigious law firms Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin LLP and Baker Botts LLP. Judge Barrett clerked on the Supreme Court for Justice Antonin Scalia and for Judge Laurence H. Silberman on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

She is a magna cum laude graduate of Rhodes College in Tennessee and a summa cum laude graduate of Notre Dame Law School, where she graduated first in her class.

Judge Barrett is known for her keen intellect, piercing legal analysis, and generous spirit.

Judge Barrett lives in Indiana with her husband Jesse and their seven children.

THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR THE COURT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett will serve the American people with honor and distinction on the Supreme Court.

Judge Barrett’s extensive experience as a professor and litigator, record of academic success, and outstanding judicial record make her an excellent choice to serve on the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is currently serving the American people on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Barrett has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislating from the bench. Judge Barrett’s excellent judicial record shows she will protect the rights of Americans and defend the rule of law.

Judge Barrett’s character and work ethic have earned her awards and bipartisan praise from the legal community. Judge Barrett’s colleagues at Notre Dame Law School signed a letter supporting her 2017 nomination, calling her “a model of the fair, impartial and sympathetic judge.” In 2017, a bipartisan group of law professors – including professors from Harvard and Stanford and other law schools around the country – urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Judge Barrett to the Seventh Circuit, describing her work as “rigorous, fair-minded, respectful, and constructive.” The American Bar Association rated Judge Barrett as “well qualified” in 2017.



EXCEPTIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett brings a wealth of experience from her time in private practice, academia, and public service.

Since 2017, Judge Barrett has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit after she was nominated by President Trump and confirmed on a bipartisan vote.

Judge Barrett was appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to sit on the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure, where she served from 2010 to 2016.

After graduating from law school, Judge Barrett clerked for D.C. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman and for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Judge Barrett practiced both trial and appellate litigation in Washington, D.C. at Miller, Cassidy, Larroca, & Lewin, and at Baker Botts.

Judge Barrett worked for more than 15 years in academia, shaping the next generation of legal minds and supporting the professional development of her students.

PROVEN RECORD OF SUCCESS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has received numerous awards as a result of her excellence as a legal scholar and professor.