Saturday, September 26, 2020
Saturday, September 26, 2020
News Tip?

IT’S OFFICIAL! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Nominated by Trump to Sit on the U.S. Supreme Court
I

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified
Featured

President Trump has come through with his promise to select a Supreme Court Justice after the passing of RBG.

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family have arrived in Washington, D.C. where she has received the nomination by President Donald J. Trump to serve on the Supreme Court, Your Content has learned.

Your Content has confirmed three times this week that President Trump would be selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as we exclusively reported on Sept. 19.

- Advertisement -

Your Content readers were first to exclusively learn when President Trump got to work ‘almost immediately’ and had his eyes set on the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett.

She has been a leading candidate and was a finalist to be Mr. Trump’s second Supreme Court pick. Barrett met with the president at the White House on Monday.

If confirmed, Barrett, who serves on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, would be Mr. Trump’s third Supreme Court appointee, following Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and just the fifth woman to serve on the high court. With her ascension to the Supreme Court, Barrett would further solidify its conservative majority, widening it to 6-3 and diluting the power of Chief Justice John Roberts as a swing vote. 

- Advertisement -

Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American President can make,” President Donald J. Trump said.

Judge Barrett has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since 2017. 

Before becoming a judge, she was the Diane and M.O. Miller, II Research Chair in Law and Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School, where her scholarship focused on constitutional and statutory interpretation and the Federal courts.

Judge Barrett has also served as a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the University of Virginia Law School and the John M. Olin Fellow in Law at George Washington University Law School. 

Earlier in her career, she practiced at the prestigious law firms Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin LLP and Baker Botts LLP.  Judge Barrett clerked on the Supreme Court for Justice Antonin Scalia and for Judge Laurence H. Silberman on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.  

She is a magna cum laude graduate of Rhodes College in Tennessee and a summa cum laude graduate of Notre Dame Law School, where she graduated first in her class.

Judge Barrett is known for her keen intellect, piercing legal analysis, and generous spirit.  

Judge Barrett lives in Indiana with her husband Jesse and their seven children.

THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR THE COURT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett will serve the American people with honor and distinction on the Supreme Court. 

  • Judge Barrett’s extensive experience as a professor and litigator, record of academic success, and outstanding judicial record make her an excellent choice to serve on the Supreme Court.
    • Judge Barrett is currently serving the American people on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
  • Judge Barrett has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislating from the bench.
    • Judge Barrett’s excellent judicial record shows she will protect the rights of Americans and defend the rule of law.
  • Judge Barrett’s character and work ethic have earned her awards and bipartisan praise from the legal community.
    • Judge Barrett’s colleagues at Notre Dame Law School signed a letter supporting her 2017 nomination, calling her “a model of the fair, impartial and sympathetic judge.”
    • In 2017, a bipartisan group of law professors – including professors from Harvard and Stanford and other law schools around the country – urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Judge Barrett to the Seventh Circuit, describing her work as “rigorous, fair-minded, respectful, and constructive.”
    • The American Bar Association rated Judge Barrett as “well qualified” in 2017.

EXCEPTIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett brings a wealth of experience from her time in private practice, academia, and public service. 

  • Since 2017, Judge Barrett has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit after she was nominated by President Trump and confirmed on a bipartisan vote.
  • Judge Barrett was appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to sit on the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure, where she served from 2010 to 2016. 
  • After graduating from law school, Judge Barrett clerked for D.C. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman and for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
  • Judge Barrett practiced both trial and appellate litigation in Washington, D.C. at Miller, Cassidy, Larroca, & Lewin, and at Baker Botts.
  • Judge Barrett worked for more than 15 years in academia, shaping the next generation of legal minds and supporting the professional development of her students.  

PROVEN RECORD OF SUCCESS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has received numerous awards as a result of her excellence as a legal scholar and professor. 

  • Judge Barrett graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Law School and received the Hoynes Prize for achieving the best record in scholarship, deportment, and achievement.
    • At Rhodes College, Judge Barrett graduated with multiple highly respected honors, including induction into Phi Beta Kappa.
  • At Notre Dame Law School, she received the John M. Olin Fellowship for aspiring academics and earned a tenure-track faculty position.
    • Judge Barrett was later awarded the Diane & M.O. Miller, II Research Chair in Law.
  • Three graduating classes at Notre Dame Law have selected Judge Barrett as the “Distinguished Professor of the Year.”
  • Judge Barrett served as a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the University of Virginia Law School.
  • Judge Barrett’s scholarly work has been published in several prominent journals, including the Columbia Law Review, Virginia Law Review, and Texas Law Review

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
TRUMP

Trump Says the ONLY Way He‘ll Lose Pennsylvania is if They CHEAT, Off Duty Cop Stops Antifa Heckler

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Trump declared Democrats are ‘going to try and steal the election’ and ‘the only way they’re going to win Pennsylvania is to cheat on the ballots.’
Read more

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Leaves Home and Journeys to DC Amid SCOTUS Nomination

SCOTUS Your Content Staff - 0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family are on the move as they journey to Washington, D.C.

VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Mistakenly Says Tupac Is Still Alive and Remains the Best Rapper

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Kamala Harris has labeled Tupac the 'best rapper alive' 24 years after he was shot dead in a Las Vegas drive-by.

NYPD Chief Juanita Holmes Becomes Highest Ranking African American Woman in Force’s 175 Year History

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Meet one of New York‘s finest — Chief Juanita Holmes — the highest ranking African American female in the force’s history.

NYPD Finds Giselle Torres, 7, SAFE and Arrested Captor Who Took Her From Montco

Featured Your Content Staff - 1
NYPD made an arrest in connection to missing Giselle Torres, 7, who was snatched from Montgomery County earlier today, Your Content has...

Ron Paul Tweets from Hospital Bed, Says That He’s ‘Doing Fine’ After Medical Episode

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Former Rep. Ron Paul was hospitalized on Friday after apparently suffering a medical incident during a livestream event.

Ron Paul Suffers from Apparent STROKE During Livestream, Rushed to Hospital: Developing

Featured Hong Xie - 0
Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul has been taken to hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a stroke.

Mistress Michelle Troconis Says ‘Humans Are Responsible for Misleading Information’ As She Vacations in Miami

The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos Your Content Staff - 0
Michelle Troconis has declared ‘humans are primarily responsible for spreading misleading information.’

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.