NYPD Chief Juanita Holmes Becomes Highest Ranking African American Woman in Force’s 175 Year History

Saturday, September 26, 2020
Meet one of New York‘s finest — Chief Juanita Holmes — becoming the highest ranking African American female in NYPD’s 175 year history Friday moving from a two star to a three star chief, Your Content can reveal.

The historic promotion makes Holmes the highest ranking African-American female officer in NYPD history – no other African-American woman has ever risen to the rank of three-star chief.

“I am both humbled and overwhelmed with emotion as I think of all of the women who came before me in this Department. Their struggle to be recognized, their struggle to succeed, their struggle to be heard, has culminated today in my appointment to this position.” Said Chief Holmes earlier today at police headquarters.

As Chief of Collaborative Policing, Chief Holmes joins NYPD Community Affairs, Chief Maddery and Deputy Commissioner for Community Partnerships, Chauncey Parker in fulfilling the mission envisioned by Police Commissioner Dermot Shea from his first moments in leading the department.

Chief Holmes will be tasked with fostering integral partnerships with individuals, government agencies, and community-based organizations. The Office of Collaborative Policing concentrates on developing non-enforcement options for police officers, designing creative and focused enforcement strategies, and improving access to police services.

To carry out her new duties, the Chief will draw on her experience as a leader within the Police Department as well as her invaluable understanding of the way police officers best serve the city’s communities and the way the agency works with its many law enforcement and government partners.

