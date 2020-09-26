Saturday, September 26, 2020
Saturday, September 26, 2020
News Tip?

Trump Says the ONLY Way He‘ll Lose Pennsylvania is if They CHEAT, Off Duty Cop Stops Antifa Heckler
T

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified
Featured

Trump declared Democrats are ‘going to try and steal the election’ and ‘the only way they’re going to win Pennsylvania is to cheat on the ballots.’

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

President Donald Trump declared Democrats are ‘going to try and steal the election’ and ‘the only way they’re going to win Pennsylvania is to cheat on the ballots,’ Your Content can reveal.

“They are going to try and steal the election,” President Trump said during a rally in Harrisburg. “The only way they’re going to win Pennsylvania is to cheat on the ballots.”

- Advertisement -

“Oh I love you or I wouldn’t have done this. We’re going to have the best year — a great third quarter.

“How about the sleaze Joe Biden? How about Biden. Judge Barrett should be running for President.”

President Trump continued: “Rep Ilhan Omar — she’s always complaining — she came here, things worked out great. Does anyone know how she got here? Still complaining.

- Advertisement -

“If given power the far left will pack the Supreme Court with radicals that’ll remove the first amendment strike out under god from our pledge of allegiance”

“If sleepy joe came here he’d have like five of those big beautiful circles — then stands very far back and walks. I don’t get the whole deal there I don’t get it.

“They’ll cripple police departments, protect sanctuary cities and deem the death penalty unconstitutional for even the most gruesome murderers.

“Two days ago they found 8 ballots in a waste per basket unfortunately they were all going to vote for Trump. They found ballots dumped in the stream. What they’re doing is not right. Whether it’s Pennsylvania — you have a governor who wants to count his ballots. we’re gonna win pennsylvania watch. Carolina, Michigan, and Nevada.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

IT’S OFFICIAL! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Nominated by Trump to Sit on the U.S. Supreme Court

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
President Trump has come through with his promise to select a Supreme Court Justice after the passing of RBG.
Read more

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Leaves Home and Journeys to DC Amid SCOTUS Nomination

SCOTUS Your Content Staff - 0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family are on the move as they journey to Washington, D.C.

VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Mistakenly Says Tupac Is Still Alive and Remains the Best Rapper

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Kamala Harris has labeled Tupac the 'best rapper alive' 24 years after he was shot dead in a Las Vegas drive-by.

NYPD Chief Juanita Holmes Becomes Highest Ranking African American Woman in Force’s 175 Year History

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Meet one of New York‘s finest — Chief Juanita Holmes — the highest ranking African American female in the force’s history.

NYPD Finds Giselle Torres, 7, SAFE and Arrested Captor Who Took Her From Montco

Featured Your Content Staff - 1
NYPD made an arrest in connection to missing Giselle Torres, 7, who was snatched from Montgomery County earlier today, Your Content has...

Ron Paul Tweets from Hospital Bed, Says That He’s ‘Doing Fine’ After Medical Episode

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Former Rep. Ron Paul was hospitalized on Friday after apparently suffering a medical incident during a livestream event.

Ron Paul Suffers from Apparent STROKE During Livestream, Rushed to Hospital: Developing

Featured Hong Xie - 0
Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul has been taken to hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a stroke.

Mistress Michelle Troconis Says ‘Humans Are Responsible for Misleading Information’ As She Vacations in Miami

The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos Your Content Staff - 0
Michelle Troconis has declared ‘humans are primarily responsible for spreading misleading information.’

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.