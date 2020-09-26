Saturday, September 26, 2020
Saturday, September 26, 2020
VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Mistakenly Says Tupac Is Still Alive and Remains the Best Rapper
By Your Content Staff
Kamala Harris has labeled Tupac the ‘best rapper alive’ 24 years after he was shot dead in a Las Vegas drive-by, Your Content has learned.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate made the gaffe during an interview with CNN’s Angela Rye at the NAACP’s virtual convention Friday, sending social media users into overdrive and fueling fresh debate around the ‘Tupac Lives’ conspiracy.

‘Best rapper alive?’ Rye asked Harris in the videoconference interview.

Harris paused for a second and answered: ‘Tupac.’

The two women started laughing and Rye pointed out that the New York rapper has been dead for more than two decades.

‘He’s not alive!’ cried Rye. ‘You say he lives on?’

Harris laughed and replied: ‘Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.’

Rye jokingly defended the gaffe, pointing to the conspiracy theories that Tupac could be alive: ‘Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on; I’m with you. So Tupac keep going.’

‘I keep doing that,’ Harris repeated and then seemed to struggle to come up with the name of any living rapper to answer the question.

‘Who would I say? I mean there’s so many, you know?’ she said.

‘There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane but others…’

‘Keep going, keep going, keep moving Angela,’ the former DA said, to which Rye replied: ‘That was not supposed to be a stumper.’

Hip hop star Tupac Shakur was shot multiple times in a car on the night of September 7 1996 after he had gone to a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand.

