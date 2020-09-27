Florida Lady STABS BF on Highway But Dies After Being SQUISHED by Tractor Trailer

Florida authorities say a woman stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor-trailer truck. The death happened early Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4.

- Advertisement -

The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman broke a bottle and struck the man as they were on the shoulder of the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman then ran into the path of a truck.

- Advertisement -