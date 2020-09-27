Sunday, September 27, 2020
Sunday, September 27, 2020
News Tip?

Florida Lady STABS BF on Highway But Dies After Being SQUISHED by Tractor Trailer
F

By Your Content Staff
Modified
FLORIDA
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Florida authorities say a woman stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor-trailer truck. The death happened early Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4. 

- Advertisement -

The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman broke a bottle and struck the man as they were on the shoulder of the highway. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman then ran into the path of a truck.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
FLORIDA

Florida State University Coach Mike Norvell Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Your Content Staff - 0
Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles.
Read more

Florida Deploys National Guard Ahead of Hurricane Sally

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
The Florida National Guard has activated 175 members ahead of Hurricane Sally.

Man Formerly Charged in Florida Massage Prostitution Probe Sues City for Filming Him

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
Cash says he had to move out of town after being dubbed a pervert by cops.

Man In Charge of Florida’s Failed Unemployment System Resigns, Expected to File

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
The executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Ken Lawson, has resigned.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.