Photos: What President Trump Did This Week to Keep America Safe, Healthy and United

President Donald Trump has been busy working around-the-clock to ensure America is safe, healthy, and United, Your Content can report.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to get an official rundown on what President Trump did this week.

📸: White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

Marine One carrying President Donald J. Trump lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. to begin his trip to Ohio. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, en route to Dayton, Ohio.

📸: White House Photo by Randy Florendo

National Security Advisor to the Vice President Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) participates in a press briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Randy Florendo

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany answers a reporter’s question during a press briefing Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump is escorted from Marine One to Air Force One by United States Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, en route to Pittsburgh.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One at Pittsburg International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Pittsburg International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, for his return to Washington, D.C.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One and presents a Presidential challenge coin to a United States Air Force One security officer completing his final flight Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Md.

📸: White House Photo by Delano Scott

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he boards Air Force Two at Manchester Airport in Manchester, N.H. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md.

📸: White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during an event honoring Bay of Pigs Veterans Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the East Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Delano Scott

President Donald J. Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during an event honoring Bay of Pigs Veterans Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the East Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

President Donald J. Trump listens as Humberto Cortina delivers remarks during an event honoring Bay of Pigs Veterans Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the East Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Tia Dufour

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and United States Attorney General William Barr, meets with State attorneys general on protecting consumers from social media abuses Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Tia Dufour

President Donald J. Trump, joined by United States Attorney General William Barr, meets with State attorneys general on protecting consumers from social media abuses Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Tia Dufour

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photos by Randy Florend

National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) holds a press briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Tia Dufour

President Donald J. Trump listens as Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas delivers remarks during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

📸: White House Photo by Delano Scott

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence pay their respects to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, as she lies in repose at the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Justice Ginsburg passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

📸: White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, as she lies in repose at the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Justice Ginsburg passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump pays his respects to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, as she lies in repose at the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Justice Ginsburg passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump salutes North Carolina Air National Guardsmen Col. Kevin Harkey, 1st Lt. Zak Leddy, and Airman 1st Class Austin Dover as he disembarks Air Force One Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the America First Healthcare Plan Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Duke Energy Hangar in Charlotte, N.C.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump, joined on stage by medical professionals and invited guests, signs an Executive Order on an America First Healthcare Plan Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Duke Energy Hangar in Charlotte, N.C.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald J. Trump boards Air Force One at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, en route to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Fla.

📸: White House Photo by Delano Scott

Vice President Mike Pence participates in a tour of Midwest Manufacturing Countertops with Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Eau Claire, Wis.

📸: White House Photo by Delano Scott

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during a Made in America event Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Midwest Manufacturing Countertops in Eau Claire, Wis.

📸: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump is escorted to Marine One by United States Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson after disembarking Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Friday, Sept.25, 2020.