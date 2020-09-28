Monday, September 28, 2020
AG Shapiro Declares VICTORY After Injunction to ‘Halt Illegal Changes at USPS’ is GRANTED
FOP Agrees with Penn. AG Shapiro: 'We Stand United in Calling for Reform of the Hiring Process'
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory after Judge McHugh of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted his motion for a preliminary injunction, Your Content has learned.

This is a major victory and confirms – for every senior who has not received their timely shipment of prescription drugs and every voter who needs the reliable delivery of their mail-in ballots – that Postmaster General DeJoy was making false promises,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

The Postal Service cannot make random, negative changes that affect Pennsylvanians’ daily lives, and the court is helping to ensure that everyone has full faith in the Postal Service at this critical time.”

