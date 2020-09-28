Monday, September 28, 2020
AG Shapiro Praises Montco Summer Camp for Cooperating with His Office to Return Tuitions
A Montgomery County summer camp has committed to refunding tuitions they received before the pandemic hit after cooperating with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in reaching an agreement, Your Content is first to reveal.

The Office of Attorney General entered into a settlement with ESF Inc. d/b/a ESF Camps, under which ESF Camps has committed to refund all of the money following a short payment plan for those who opted for a refund in June.

“When the emergency declaration hit, I promised that we would protect consumers, and I pledged my office would work with companies before taking legal action. This settlement is a good example of this,” AG Shapiro said. “My office worked with the company to return to parents all of the money they paid to have their kids enjoy these camps. The company’s cooperation is appreciated, and it should be an example for others.

“My office will take whatever action necessary to make sure consumers are getting a fair shake.”

The Office of Attorney General announced in May that while the emergency has been difficult for Pennsylvania families and businesses alike, consumers are entitled to a refund of their deposits and payments if a camp would not be operating this past summer.  

The assurance of voluntary compliance will be filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

