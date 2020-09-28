Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Moves in with ‘Glee’ Star’s SISTER

The grieving ex-husband of Naya Rivera has found solace in a relationship with the tragic Glee star’s lookalike younger sister, Your Content is learning.

Actor Ryan Dorsey, 37, and 25-year old model Nickayla Rivera have been inseparable since 33-year-old Naya drowned while boating with her four-year-old son Josey on California’s Lake Piru in July, reports DailyMail.com.

As Your Content readers know, Rivera was found dead in a river over the summer.

