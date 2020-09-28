Monday, September 28, 2020
Monday, September 28, 2020
News Tip?

Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Moves in with ‘Glee’ Star’s SISTER
N

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The grieving ex-husband of Naya Rivera has found solace in a relationship with the tragic Glee star’s lookalike younger sister, Your Content is learning.

Actor Ryan Dorsey, 37, and 25-year old model Nickayla Rivera have been inseparable since 33-year-old Naya drowned while boating with her four-year-old son Josey on California’s Lake Piru in July, reports DailyMail.com.

- Advertisement -

As Your Content readers know, Rivera was found dead in a river over the summer.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Shapiro's Scoop

AG Shapiro Praises Montco Summer Camp for Cooperating with His Office to Return Tuitions

Your Content Staff - 0
The summer camp has committed to refunding tuitions they received before the pandemic hit.
Read more

Facebook Demonetized Your Content for Calling Antifa ‘Terrorists’ and Child Predators ‘Monsters’

Trending Your Content Staff - 0
Your Content has been demonetized by Facebook for labeling members of Antifa ‘terrorists’ and calling child molesters ‘monsters.’

Photos: What President Trump Did This Week to Keep America Safe, Healthy and United

West Wing Report Your Content Staff - 1
President Trump has been busy working around-the-clock to ensure America is safe, healthy, and united.

Pennsylvania Dems Caught CHARGING Residents Money for Biden, Shapiro and Other Yard Signs in Delco

DELCO Kosmas Kotopoulos - 0
Residents in Delco have to pay to support a candidate if they are on the Democratic ticket.

Trump Says the ONLY Way He‘ll Lose Pennsylvania is if They CHEAT, Off Duty Cop Stops Antifa Heckler

TRUMP Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Trump declared Democrats are ‘going to try and steal the election’ and ‘the only way they’re going to win Pennsylvania is to cheat on the ballots.’

IT’S OFFICIAL! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Nominated by Trump to Sit on the U.S. Supreme Court

Featured Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
President Trump has come through with his promise to select a Supreme Court Justice after the passing of RBG.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Leaves Home and Journeys to DC Amid SCOTUS Nomination

SCOTUS Your Content Staff - 0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family are on the move as they journey to Washington, D.C.

VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Mistakenly Says Tupac Is Still Alive and Remains the Best Rapper

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Kamala Harris has labeled Tupac the 'best rapper alive' 24 years after he was shot dead in a Las Vegas drive-by.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.