Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Moves in with ‘Glee’ Star’s SISTER

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
The grieving ex-husband of Naya Rivera has found solace in a relationship with the tragic Glee star’s lookalike younger sister, Your Content is learning.
Actor Ryan Dorsey, 37, and 25-year old model Nickayla Rivera have been inseparable since 33-year-old Naya drowned while boating with her four-year-old son Josey on California’s Lake Piru in July, reports DailyMail.com.
- Advertisement -
As Your Content readers know, Rivera was found dead in a river over the summer.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.