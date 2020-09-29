Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
News Tip?

Biden Calls President Trump A CLOWN During Debate, Trump Tells Him to Kick Rocks: ‘Keep Yappin Man’
B

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The debate has turned into a complete circus after former VP Joe Biden and President Donald Trump wound up in a screaming match within minutes, Your Content has learned.

“Will you shut up man?” Biden said. “That was really a productive segment wasn’t it? Keep yappin’ man.”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Campaign 2020

Biden Told to ‘Better Hold That COVID Cough’ After Nearly COUGHING on Pres. Trump

Your Content Staff - 0
VP Biden hacked up a cough as President Trump kicked off the first debate of the election.
Read more

World Health Organization Accused of Sexual Exploitation in Democratic Republic of Congo

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
The World Health Organization stands accused of sexually exploiting women amid the Ebola response.

National 911 Outages Reported: NBC

Breaking News Eric Norton - 0
Law enforcement agencies across the country reported outages of their 911 systems Monday night.

Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Moves in with ‘Glee’ Star’s SISTER

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The ex-husband of Naya Rivera has found solace in a relationship with the tragic Glee star's lookalike younger sister.

AG Shapiro Praises Montco Summer Camp for Cooperating with His Office to Return Tuitions

Shapiro's Scoop Your Content Staff - 0
The summer camp has committed to refunding tuitions they received before the pandemic hit.

Facebook Demonetized Your Content for Calling Antifa ‘Terrorists’ and Child Predators ‘Monsters’

Trending Your Content Staff - 1
Your Content has been demonetized by Facebook for labeling members of Antifa ‘terrorists’ and calling child molesters ‘monsters.’

Photos: What President Trump Did This Week to Keep America Safe, Healthy and United

West Wing Report Your Content Staff - 2
President Trump has been busy working around-the-clock to ensure America is safe, healthy, and united.

Pennsylvania Dems Caught CHARGING Residents Money for Biden, Shapiro and Other Yard Signs in Delco

DELCO Kosmas Kotopoulos - 0
Residents in Delco have to pay to support a candidate if they are on the Democratic ticket.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.