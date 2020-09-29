Tuesday, September 29, 2020
World Health Organization Accused of Sexual Exploitation in Democratic Republic of Congo
The World Health Organization stands accused of sexually exploiting women amid the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Your Content is first to reveal.

“The World Health Organization, leadership and staff, are outraged by recent reports of alleged sexual exploitation and abuse in the context of the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” a statement released Tuesday reads.

“The actions allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO are unacceptable and will be robustly investigated.

“The betrayal of people in the communities we serve is reprehensible. We do not tolerate such behaviour in any of our staff, contractors or partners.

“Anyone identified as being involved will be held to account and face serious consequences, including immediate dismissal.”

The statement continues: “The Director-General has initiated a thorough review of the specific allegations, as well as broader protection issues in health emergency response settings.

“WHO has a zero tolerance policy with regard to sexual exploitation and abuse.”

