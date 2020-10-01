President Trump, First Lady Melania Under White House Quarantine

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are awaiting their results after being tested for potential coronavirus exposure, Your Content can confirm. What’s more, they are under quarantine.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!” President Trump declared Thursday night. “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.