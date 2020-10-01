President Trump, First Lady Melania Under White House Quarantine

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are awaiting their results after being tested for potential coronavirus exposure, Your Content can confirm. What’s more, they are under quarantine.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!” President Trump declared Thursday night. “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

