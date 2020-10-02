Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for the first time since being stricken by COVID-19, boarding his Marine One helicopter for a flight to a military hospital as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.
The White House said the visit of “a few days” to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that Trump would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.
“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.” Kellyanne wrote.
“As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️”
