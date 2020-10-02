President Trump Confirms All is ‘Going Well’

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
President Trump has arrived at Walter Reed National Medical Center for observation and treatment for COVID-19 where he will be in the hands of 7,000 or so staff members including some of the nation’s top doctors, Your Content has learned.
“Going welI, I think! Thank you to all.” President Trump said late Friday night. “LOVE!!!”
