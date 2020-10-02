President Trump and First Lady Melania Test Positive for Coronavirus

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
President Donald Trump confirms that he has tested positive for COVID-19, nearly seven months after he labeled the pandemic a national emergency.
President Trump, 74, said late Thursday before the results that he and first lady Melania Trump are quarantining. It comes as over 7 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
- Advertisement -
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.