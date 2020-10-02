Friday, October 2, 2020
Friday, October 2, 2020
News Tip?

President Trump and First Lady Melania Test Positive for Coronavirus
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

President Donald Trump confirms that he has tested positive for COVID-19, nearly seven months after he labeled the pandemic a national emergency.

President Trump, 74, said late Thursday before the results that he and first lady Melania Trump are quarantining. It comes as over 7 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

President Trump, First Lady Melania Under White House Quarantine

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are awaiting their results after being tested for potential coronavirus exposure.
Read more

Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Contact with President Trump

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Hope Hicks, a close aide to President Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling.

Delco Native and Netflix Star Sammie Cimarelli from ‘The Circle’ Nominated for People’s Choice Award

NETFLIX Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Sammi Cimarelli from Netflix's The Circle has been nominated for a People's Choice Award, Your Content can confirm.

Biden Calls President Trump A CLOWN During Debate, Trump Tells Him to Kick Rocks: ‘Keep Yappin Man’

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The debate has turned into a complete circus after former VP Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Biden Told to ‘Better Hold That COVID Cough’ After Nearly COUGHING on Pres. Trump

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
VP Biden hacked up a cough as President Trump kicked off the first debate of the election.

World Health Organization Accused of Sexual Exploitation in Democratic Republic of Congo

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
The World Health Organization stands accused of sexually exploiting women amid the Ebola response.

National 911 Outages Reported: NBC

Breaking News Eric Norton - 0
Law enforcement agencies across the country reported outages of their 911 systems Monday night.

Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Moves in with ‘Glee’ Star’s SISTER

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The ex-husband of Naya Rivera has found solace in a relationship with the tragic Glee star's lookalike younger sister.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.