President Trump and First Lady Melania Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump confirms that he has tested positive for COVID-19, nearly seven months after he labeled the pandemic a national emergency.

President Trump, 74, said late Thursday before the results that he and first lady Melania Trump are quarantining. It comes as over 7 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

