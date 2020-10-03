Saturday, October 3, 2020
Exclusive Prison Visit with the Colorado Killer Chris Watts and His Last 3 Living Relatives to Debut Oct. 23
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
The prison exclusive also showcases Watts' sister, Jamie Lyn Williams, who managed to remain the most secretive and silent figure in the saga.

Exclusive Prison Visit with the Colorado Killer Chris Watts and His Last 3 Living Relatives to Debut Oct. 23
📸: Nik Hatziefstathiou for Your Content
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Monstrous dad Chris Watts was signaled to make up a story by his mother prior to pleading guilty to the murder of his pregnant wife and two daughters, exclusive video obtained by Your Content set to debut Oct. 23 reveals.

What’s more, Cindy Watts, 64, claims her son has ‘immense public support’ noting she ‘doesn’t care’ about the murders.

“You, me, Ronnie, Jamie, all of us will get through this together, because we love you so much,” Cindy Watts whimpered.

“I don’t care what you did – I love you so much and that’s all there is to it!”

Exclusive Prison Visit with the Colorado Killer Chris Watts and His Last 3 Living Relatives to Debut Oct. 23
Cindy Watts, the mother of Colorado killer Chris Watts appears in an exclusive prison sit-down with her son. 📸: Nik Hatziefstathiou for Your Content

34-year-old Chris Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the killings of his wife, Shanann, 34, and their children Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, before crudely disposing of them at a isolated site where he worked.

Exclusive Prison Visit with the Colorado Killer Chris Watts and His Last 3 Living Relatives to Debut Oct. 23
Jamie Lyn Williams, the sister of Colorado killer Chris Watts appears in an exclusive prison sit-down with her brother. 📸: Nik Hatziefstathiou for Your Content
During the lengthy sit-down, distraught mother Cindy pleaded to know more about what transpired during the grizzly triple murder but was quickly shot down by Watts.

“I wish I could ask you more,” Cindy murmured. “Maybe one day?”

“Maybe one day,” snapped Watts. “Just not now. This is my decision. This is, this is what I want.

“This nightmare has to be over for everybody.”

Exclusive Prison Visit with the Colorado Killer Chris Watts and His Last 3 Living Relatives to Debut Oct. 23
Ronnie Watts, the father of Colorado killer Chris Watts appears in an exclusive prison sit-down with his son. 📸: Nik Hatziefstathiou for Your Content

Watts confessed to brutally murdering his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, and children Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

He was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison plus 84 years in Nov. 2018 for his heinous crimes.

The prison exclusive also showcases Watts’ sister, Jamie Lyn Williams, who managed to remain the most secretive and silent figure in terms of the two families sucked into this case thus far.

The Watts Family Tapes are set to debut on Your Content Fri. Oct. 23.

