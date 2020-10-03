Former MLB Pitcher Sought for Fatally Shooting Girlfriend in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for a former MLB pitcher accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to reports, Your Content has learned.

Around 7:00 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Via De Sonrisa, near Hayden Road and McCormick Parkway, reports ABC 15.

- Advertisement -

When officers arrived they were informed that a suspect may still be inside the residence. A Scottsdale PD SWAT team was called out to assist in a possible barricade situation.

- Advertisement -