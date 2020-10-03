President Trump Leaves White House with Brief Case After Testing Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump left the White House Friday to be treated at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus, and Your Content has obtained photos showcasing his final moments before departing.

President Donald J. Trump walks along the Center Hall of the White House before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters in front of the West Wing Lobby entrance of the White House Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, following President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 test results. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Donald J. Trump gives a thumbs up to members of the press as he departs the South Portico of the White House and prepares to board Marine One on the South Lawn Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Marine One carrying President Donald J. Trump aboard departs the South Lawn of the White House Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump salutes as he disembarks Marine One upon arrival to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One upon arrival to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Physician to the President Dr. Sean Conley, joined by a team of doctors and clinicians, arrives to deliver an update on the health of President Donald J. Trump to members of the press Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Physician to the President Dr. Sean Conley, joined by a team of doctors and clinicians, delivers an update on the health of President Donald J. Trump to members of the press Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Physician to the President Dr. Sean Conley, joined by a team of doctors and clinicians, delivers an update on the health of President Donald J. Trump to members of the press Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)