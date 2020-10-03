President Trump’s Doctor Mistakenly Wrote He Was Diagnosed ‘Days Ago’

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
President Donald Trump’s doctor said he mistakenly said the President knew about his positive coronavirus test days ago, Your Content has learned.
“This morning while summarizing the President’s health, I incorrectly used the term ‘seventy two hours’ instead of ‘day three’ and ‘forty eigh hours’ instead of ‘day two’ with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy,” Sean P. Conley wrote.
“The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron’s antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2.”
