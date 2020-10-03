President Trump’s Vitals Are ‘Very Concerning’ According to Chief of Staff Who Leaked Info

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
President Donald Trump’s vitals over the past 48 hours have been ‘very concerning,’ a source with direct knowledge to the situation told Your Content. What’s more, the source has been outed as the President’s own Chief of Staff.
“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows leaked Saturday. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”
The insider was later revealed to be President Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows.
