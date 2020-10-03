Saturday, October 3, 2020
Saturday, October 3, 2020
News Tip?

President Trump’s Vitals Are ‘Very Concerning’ According to Chief of Staff Who Leaked Info
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

President Donald Trump’s vitals over the past 48 hours have been ‘very concerning,’ a source with direct knowledge to the situation told Your Content. What’s more, the source has been outed as the President’s own Chief of Staff.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows leaked Saturday. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

- Advertisement -

The insider was later revealed to be President Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

President Trump’s Doctor Mistakenly Wrote He Was Diagnosed ‘Days Ago’

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump’s doctor said he mistakenly said the President knew about his positive coronavirus test days ago.
Read more

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Tests Positive for COVID-19

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior official who confirmed at...

President Trump Confirms All is ‘Going Well’

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has arrived at Walter Reed National Medical Center for observation and treatment for COVID-19 where he will be in the...

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ‘Sincerely Hopes’ President Trump Recovers ASAP

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
Kim Jong-un has sent President Donald Trump his best wishes from North Korea Saturday morning.

Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for the first time since being stricken by COVID-19, boarding his Marine...

BREAKING: President Trump Taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for COVID-19 Reaction

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump, who revealed early this morning he has coronavirus, is leaving the White House for Walter Reed Military Medical Center,...

Feds Bust FLOCK of 18 Pennsylvania Jailbirds for COVID Unemployment Fraud

COVID CRIME Your Content Staff - 0
A flock of nearly twenty jailbirds had their wings clipped after being caught collecting unemployment.

Harvey Weinstein Arrested AGAIN and Shipped to LA for SIX New Rape Charges

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein was charged with six additional forcible sexual assault counts in LA.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.