Saturday, October 3, 2020
Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Tests Positive for COVID-19
T

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior official who confirmed at least twenty staffers are expected to test positive Saturday morning.

He will work from home, the official said. Politico was first to report the positive result.

