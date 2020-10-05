Monday, October 5, 2020
Monday, October 5, 2020
News Tip?

Halloween Spirit in Delaware County Caught Trying to Empty Customer’s Bank Account
H

By Your Content Staff
Modified
DELCO
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Halloween Spirit in Springfield Township is under police investigation after sources confirm a clerk has been attempting to steal debit card information from customer’s in an alleged effort to drain their account, Your Content can exclusively reveal.

According to two law enforcement sources, there’s ‘an active criminal investigation’ surrounding the shiest shop on Baltimore Pike.

- Advertisement -

“Do not use your credit/debit card at Halloween Spirit! I did yesterday on Baltimore Pike in Springfield and someone took my info and tried to empty my account.” wrote Delco watchdog Maureen Bender.

“Thank goodness my bank notified me of suspicious activity, but I had to have my card canceled and get a new one issued.

“Tried to call the store and the phone lines are down, how convenient!!! Police were called!”

- Advertisement -

The store did not respond to requests for comment by Your Content.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

COVID-19 ‘Outbreak’ Reported at Martin’s Run in Delaware County

Hong Xie - 0
Medical personnel are responding to Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line in Marple Township for reports of a ‘COVID-19 outbreak at this location.'
Read more

Pennsylvania Reports Over 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., October 4, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19...

President Trump Leaves White House with Brief Case After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump left the White House Friday to be treated at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

President Trump’s Doctor Mistakenly Wrote He Was Diagnosed ‘Days Ago’

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump’s doctor said he mistakenly said the President knew about his positive coronavirus test days ago.

President Trump’s Vitals Are ‘Very Concerning’ According to Chief of Staff Who Leaked Info

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump’s vitals over the past 48 hours have been ‘very concerning.’

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Tests Positive for COVID-19

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior official who confirmed at...

President Trump Confirms All is ‘Going Well’

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has arrived at Walter Reed National Medical Center for observation and treatment for COVID-19 where he will be in the...

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ‘Sincerely Hopes’ President Trump Recovers ASAP

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
Kim Jong-un has sent President Donald Trump his best wishes from North Korea Saturday morning.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.