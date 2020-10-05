Halloween Spirit in Delaware County Caught Trying to Empty Customer’s Bank Account

Halloween Spirit in Springfield Township is under police investigation after sources confirm a clerk has been attempting to steal debit card information from customer’s in an alleged effort to drain their account, Your Content can exclusively reveal.

According to two law enforcement sources, there’s ‘an active criminal investigation’ surrounding the shiest shop on Baltimore Pike.

“Do not use your credit/debit card at Halloween Spirit! I did yesterday on Baltimore Pike in Springfield and someone took my info and tried to empty my account.” wrote Delco watchdog Maureen Bender.

“Thank goodness my bank notified me of suspicious activity, but I had to have my card canceled and get a new one issued.

“Tried to call the store and the phone lines are down, how convenient!!! Police were called!”

The store did not respond to requests for comment by Your Content.