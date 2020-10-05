Monday, October 5, 2020
Monday, October 5, 2020
News Tip?

OFFICIAL TRAILER – The Watts Family Tapes: A Family Confession
O

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified
Exclusive
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The Watts Family Tapes‘ will premier on Facebook Live Oct. 23 at no cost.

During the lengthy sit-down, distraught mother Cindy pleaded to know more about what transpired during the grizzly triple murder but was quickly shot down by Watts.

- Advertisement -

“You, me, Ronnie, Jamie, all of us will get through this together, because we love you so much,” Cindy Watts whimpered.

“I don’t care what you did – I love you so much and that’s all there is to it!”

34-year-old Chris Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the killings of his wife, Shanann, 34, and their children Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, before crudely disposing of them at a isolated site where he worked.

- Advertisement -

“I wish I could ask you more,” Cindy murmured. “Maybe one day?”

“Maybe one day,” snapped Watts. “Just not now. This is my decision. This is, this is what I want.

“This nightmare has to be over for everybody.”

Cindy replied: “No, I can’t lose you. I want you, then, if this is your decision, then you get in there and make something [inaudible].

“Your stories not over. It’s just the beginning of something else Chris, but your story doesn’t end here.

“It doesn’t end here. You were made for something else. I don’t know what it is yet, you are someone I always felt had a pure heart, a good soul, no-one, no-one, could ever say anything bad about you. You were the kindest, kindest person there ever was,” the mother continued.

“I just wished you would have talked to us more.”

Watts confessed to brutally murdering his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, and children Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

He was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison plus 84 years in Nov. 2018 for his heinous crimes.

“What pictures did you use for the service?” Watts asked his mother during the explosive one-on-one two-hour special.

“Oh … Remember when we were at the splash party in Colorado? The one where Cici had turned around and I got a really good close up picture of her and I used that,” 64-year-old Cindy said.

“The one with Bella at the splash pad where she was wrapped up in a blanket. She looks so peaceful, so solemn.”

The conversation spiraled out of control when Cindy claimed 3-year-old Celeste was a spitting image of her father, who brutally murdered her.

“[She looked so] serious. Just Like you. You were, you were, she was just, she was you,” Cindy cried. “She was you. She was, she was you … and I know it’s so hard for you. I know it’s so hard for you Christopher I can see it in your face, I can see it in your eyes. And you will.”

“It is [hard],” killer Chris Watts replied. “Trust me.”

“We support you 100%. We know what she was like. Okay? We just love you. And they can record all they want.”

The prison exclusive also showcases Watts’ sister, Jamie Lyn Williams, who managed to remain the most secretive and silent figure in terms of the two families sucked into this case thus far.

The Watts Family Tapes is slated to debut on Your Content via Facebook Live Fri. Oct. 23.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

Exclusive Prison Visit with the Colorado Killer Chris Watts and His Last 3 Living Relatives to Debut Oct. 23

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
The prison exclusive also showcases Watts' sister, Jamie Lyn Williams, who managed to remain the most secretive and silent figure in the saga.
Read more

Michelle Troconis ‘Not A Flight Risk’ Despite Flying 1,300 Miles to Miami to Violate COVID Social Distancing Rules

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Muddleheaded Michelle is so intent on cheating justice she's packed her bags and left Connecticut overnight and journeyed to Miami for a 'family reunion.'

AG Shapiro Catches Flock of Jail Birds and Their Criminal Pals on the Outside Claiming Unemployment

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
AG Josh Shapiro has captured an entire flock of jailbirds who fraudulently claimed unemployment benefits while serving time for their crimes.

New York City CANCELS 2021 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop for First Time Over Coronavirus

Exclusive Your Content Staff - 0
New York City has put an end to their annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, making the event 100 percent virtual.

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez Cast for Scream 5, Pre-Production Complete with Filming ‘Imminent’

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Jenna Ortega will be in the fifth ‘Scream’ installment with Selena Gomez and sources claim the pre-production phase of the project is complete.

President Trump Eyes Up Notre Dame Alum Hon. Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Justice Ginsberg

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Despite desperate calls by Democrats to stall the replacement of our beloved Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg.

Gloria Allred Reacts to Death of Justice Ruth Ginsburg: ‘She Was The Greatest Justice Ever for Women’

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Famed women's rights attorney Gloria Allred is grieving the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Pa. Judge Throws Book at THIRTEEN Antifa Rioters, $1 MILLION Bail EACH for Lancaster Riot

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
13 people who are accused of committing crimes while participating in a civil disturbance in Lancaster, and Your Content has all their mugshots.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.