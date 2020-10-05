OFFICIAL TRAILER – The Watts Family Tapes: A Family Confession

‘The Watts Family Tapes‘ will premier on Facebook Live Oct. 23 at no cost.

During the lengthy sit-down, distraught mother Cindy pleaded to know more about what transpired during the grizzly triple murder but was quickly shot down by Watts.

“You, me, Ronnie, Jamie, all of us will get through this together, because we love you so much,” Cindy Watts whimpered.

“I don’t care what you did – I love you so much and that’s all there is to it!”

34-year-old Chris Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the killings of his wife, Shanann, 34, and their children Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, before crudely disposing of them at a isolated site where he worked.

“I wish I could ask you more,” Cindy murmured. “Maybe one day?”

“Maybe one day,” snapped Watts. “Just not now. This is my decision. This is, this is what I want.

“This nightmare has to be over for everybody.”

Cindy replied: “No, I can’t lose you. I want you, then, if this is your decision, then you get in there and make something [inaudible].

“Your stories not over. It’s just the beginning of something else Chris, but your story doesn’t end here.

“It doesn’t end here. You were made for something else. I don’t know what it is yet, you are someone I always felt had a pure heart, a good soul, no-one, no-one, could ever say anything bad about you. You were the kindest, kindest person there ever was,” the mother continued.

“I just wished you would have talked to us more.”

“What pictures did you use for the service?” Watts asked his mother during the explosive one-on-one two-hour special.

“Oh … Remember when we were at the splash party in Colorado? The one where Cici had turned around and I got a really good close up picture of her and I used that,” 64-year-old Cindy said.

“The one with Bella at the splash pad where she was wrapped up in a blanket. She looks so peaceful, so solemn.”

The conversation spiraled out of control when Cindy claimed 3-year-old Celeste was a spitting image of her father, who brutally murdered her.

“[She looked so] serious. Just Like you. You were, you were, she was just, she was you,” Cindy cried. “She was you. She was, she was you … and I know it’s so hard for you. I know it’s so hard for you Christopher I can see it in your face, I can see it in your eyes. And you will.”

“It is [hard],” killer Chris Watts replied. “Trust me.”

“We support you 100%. We know what she was like. Okay? We just love you. And they can record all they want.”

The prison exclusive also showcases Watts’ sister, Jamie Lyn Williams, who managed to remain the most secretive and silent figure in terms of the two families sucked into this case thus far.

The Watts Family Tapes is slated to debut on Your Content via Facebook Live Fri. Oct. 23.