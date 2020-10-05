President Trump to Be DISCHARGED from Hospital TODAY

President Donald Trump will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Your Content can confirm.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID.” President Trump declared.

- Advertisement -

“Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Developing now. Details to follow.

- Advertisement -