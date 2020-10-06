BREAKING: President Trump DECLASSIFIES Hillary Clinton and Russia Investigation

President Trump tweets he has authorized ‘total’ declassification of all documents pertaining to the Russia collusion and Hillary Clinton, Your Content is learning.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax.” President Trump tweeted.

“Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

