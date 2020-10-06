Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
News Tip?

BREAKING: President Trump DECLASSIFIES Hillary Clinton and Russia Investigation
B

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Politics
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

President Trump tweets he has authorized ‘total’ declassification of all documents pertaining to the Russia collusion and Hillary Clinton, Your Content is learning.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax.” President Trump tweeted.

- Advertisement -

“Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Campaign 2020

Biden Told to ‘Better Hold That COVID Cough’ After Nearly COUGHING on Pres. Trump

Your Content Staff - 0
VP Biden hacked up a cough as President Trump kicked off the first debate of the election.
Read more

Trump Says He’d Diagnose ‘Joe Hiden’ with ‘Big Issues’ if He Was a Psychiatrist

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump accused his opponent Joe Biden if hiding during the campaign, dubbing him Joe Hiden.

Heckler Catches Biden in Pittsburgh Delivering Pizza, Says ‘Trump Would’ve Given Us Steak’

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
The man yelled that Biden had abandoned Pennsylvania and wouldn't win the state in November.

President Trump Reveals ‘Biden Wants Boston Bomber to Have A Vote’ in 2020 Presidential Bid

Campaign 2020 Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
President Trump said Monday Joe Biden's campaign is working to ensure the Boston Bomber has the opportunity to cast a vote.

President Trump Reveals Over 200 Arrests Made, Tells Portland He ‘Can Solve Their Crime in 1 Hour’

Campaign 2020 Hong Xie - 0
President Donald Trump announced to the nation that the Department of Justice will announce a major arrest this evening.

Baltimore Leaders Stunned After Black Republican Candidate Says They Don’t Care About Black Lives

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Do you care about black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it. Walk with me.

Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris Will Serve As His 2020 Presidential Running Mate

Campaign 2020 Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Former VP Joe Biden made the selection after delaying the process for several weeks to escape the TV camera crews while scouting his choice.

Biden Postpones VP Pick Again

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Former VP Joe Biden said last week he would announce his running mate the first week of August but that appears unlikely...

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.