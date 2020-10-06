Hollywood SHOCKED After Trump Sign Surfaces Over California’s 405 Freeway

Californians are stunned after a massive Hollywood-style President Trump sign surfaced overnight, Your Content has learned.

“Someone put up this Trump sign overnight along the 405 freeway, near the Getty.” tweeted Christina Pascucci.

“This is right in the middle of what’s largely considered one of the most liberal cities in America.”

The sign supporting President Trump was facing northbound near Getty Center Drive. It’s unclear when the letters were placed at the location and who put it there.

It was first reported at 6:41 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, which referred to it as a “traffic hazard.”

The sign had been placed in an area with dry brush, and the reporting party was apparently concerned it could spark a blaze, the log stated.