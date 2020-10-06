Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
News Tip?

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65
E

By Hong Xie
Modified
Featured
By Hong Xie
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Eddie Van Halen has died, Your Content has learned. He was 65.

The main songwriter and founder—with brother and drummer Alex Van Halen, bassist Mark Stone, and singer David Lee Roth—of the American rock band Van Halen

- Advertisement -

We’re told in the last 72 hours Eddie’s ongoing health battle went massively downhill — doctors discovered his throat cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
TRUMP

Hollywood SHOCKED After Trump Sign Surfaces Over California’s 405 Freeway

Your Content Staff - 0
Californians are stunned after a massive Hollywood-style President Trump sign surfaced overnight, Your Content has learned. “Someone put...
Read more

Pennsylvania Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

President Trump to Be DISCHARGED from Hospital TODAY

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Your Content can confirm.

Dad Speaks Out: ‘Jacob Died Last Night Doing the Job That He Loved, Being A Police Officer’

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
Fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

Halloween Spirit in Delaware County Caught Trying to Empty Customer’s Bank Account

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Halloween Spirit in Springfield Township is under police investigation after trying to steal card numbers.

COVID-19 ‘Outbreak’ Reported at Martin’s Run in Delaware County

Featured Hong Xie - 0
Medical personnel are responding to Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line in Marple Township for reports of a ‘COVID-19 outbreak at this location.'

Pennsylvania Reports Over 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., October 4, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19...

President Trump Leaves White House with Brief Case After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump left the White House Friday to be treated at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.