Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
News Tip?

Pennsylvania Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Wolf Warns Pennsylvanians: 'The Surge Is Coming' As Coronavirus Ravages U.S. » Your Content
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 6, that there were 1,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 165,243. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 29 and October 5 is 187,157 with 7,381 positive cases. There were 23,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered. 

- Advertisement -

There are 8,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. 

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.” 

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

There are 890 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. 

There are 1,951,992 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24; 
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49; 
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providersabout the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end September:

  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in September;
  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in September; 
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September; and 
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in September. 

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,196 cases among employees, for a total of 28,576 at 992 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,497 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,059 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Oct. 5:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
  • Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

President Trump to Be DISCHARGED from Hospital TODAY

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Your Content can confirm.
Read more

Dad Speaks Out: ‘Jacob Died Last Night Doing the Job That He Loved, Being A Police Officer’

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
Fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

Halloween Spirit in Delaware County Caught Trying to Empty Customer’s Bank Account

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Halloween Spirit in Springfield Township is under police investigation after trying to steal card numbers.

COVID-19 ‘Outbreak’ Reported at Martin’s Run in Delaware County

Featured Hong Xie - 0
Medical personnel are responding to Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line in Marple Township for reports of a ‘COVID-19 outbreak at this location.'

Pennsylvania Reports Over 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., October 4, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19...

President Trump Leaves White House with Brief Case After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump left the White House Friday to be treated at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

President Trump’s Doctor Mistakenly Wrote He Was Diagnosed ‘Days Ago’

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump’s doctor said he mistakenly said the President knew about his positive coronavirus test days ago.

President Trump’s Vitals Are ‘Very Concerning’ According to Chief of Staff Who Leaked Info

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump’s vitals over the past 48 hours have been ‘very concerning.’

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.