The son of a local political figure who was convicted for possessing child

pornography has been hiding in plain sight during Google Meet sessions for first grade students at Grace Park Elementary School, and watchdogs interviewed by Your Content urged parents warn

their kids to prevent them from falling into the clutches of predators.

“Instead of beating around the bush, just take action!” says a parent who wished to remain anonymous due to their employment within the district.

“They want to remain in denial that this happened, even when they get reports of complaints. They don’t want this PR nightmare.”

Two separate well-placed sources confirm Joseph Davidson, 41, attended a first grade Google Meet class during the week of Sept. 28.

With his daughter sitting nearby, he hogged the camera for the entire duration of the class by examining each move.

Davidson sits as the Treasurer for the Ridley Township Democratic Committee.

His mother, Ruth Ann Davidson, sits as the Chair of the party.

According to sources familiar with the political situation, Ruth appointed her son to his seat sometime in Dec. 2019.

Alarmed parents immediately recognized the aging man from timeworn news articles stemming from a nationwide child pornography sting that ultimately led to his arrest.



Your Content investigated the situation and found that the demented dad was slapped with 500 counts of felony charges pertaining to child pornography.

After a non-jury trial before Delaware County Judge Joseph P. Cronin on November 13 and 14, 2002, Davidson was convicted on 28 of the 500 felonies.

According to court filings, in the Fall of 1999, Lt. David C. Peifer of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division was involved in a joint federal and local initiative started by the Dallas, Texas Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service, labeled Operation Avalanche.

Operation Avalanche was an investigation into Landslide Incorporated (“Landslide”), a company that supplied child pornography for web access over the Internet.

For a $29.95 fee, paid via credit card, pedophiles would gain access to Landslide’s Internet site for a 30-day period to view child pornography.

Landslide’s website was eventually shutdown and its records were seized by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Dallas Police Department.

But law enforcement recovered the database of customer records as a result of the seizure, constituting a list totaling over 35,000 names throughout the United States.

Lt. Peifer received a list of 1,398 individuals with addresses in Pennsylvania from Landslide’s seized database of customer records and located Davidson’s name, address and credit card number being used to enjoy the illicit activities.

Cops closed in on Davidson on Oct. 17, 2001, when Lt. Peifer and Detective William Henderson of the Ridley Township Police Department made an unexpected visit to the pedophile’s residence.

After police informed Davidson they were investigating a nationwide child pornography sting, the pedophile invited them into his bedroom where he is said to have stashed over 1,000 leud images of kids.

Lt. Peifer then inserted a disk into appellant’s computer that contained a “pre-search” program that scans a computer’s hard drive for images, pictures or graphics, court documents reveal.

While performing the scan, Lt. Peifer observed images that he believed to be child pornography and ended the search. Cops informed Davidson that they would be filing for a warrant to seize his computer and turned it off.

As the cop was unplugging the electronic he came across a separate hard drive sitting on top of the computer, charging papers indicate.

CID shipped the laptop and other electronics off to a forensic examiner for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and on Jan. 27, 2002, it was made known that there were in excess of 1,300 images of child pornography in both video format and still photographs.

The court ordered Davidson to: undergo a psychosexual evaluation; be supervised by the Sexual Abuse Unit after obtaining parole and during probation and to comply with all of its recommendations; forfeit his computer hard drives and monitor; register with the Pennsylvania State Police for ten years; and provide a DNA sample prior to his release.

According to the chilling court papers, prosecutors explained that there were 28 pornographic pictures featuring children under the age of eighteen, and that “[e]ach photograph of each child victimized that child and subjected him or her to precisely the type of harm the statute seeks to prevent.”

What’s more, prosecutors alleged the sickening photos “depicted children engaged in vaginal intercourse, anal intercourse, oral sex, performing sex acts, or in various stages of undress or in sexually provocative poses.”

In an unexpected move, Ruth Davidson attempted to shift attention to other politicians by claiming they are ‘about to be exposed for child molestation.’

Your Content located a Facebook post where Davidson advertised that she’d reveal juicy information at no cost by simply direct messaging her.

“He was about to be exposed for child molestation. I know the adult victims. It never came out publicly, so I guess he managed to keep it quiet.” Davidson told a Your Content correspondent in a private message.

Your Content won’t name the political figure as he has not been charged. What’s more, investigators cleared him of wrongdoing.

“They knew and let him stay on not to cause a problem, then quietly decide not to run again.” Davidson told a Your Content correspondent in a private message.

When quizzed about politics, the self-described politician was stumped.

“All the Board members are elected. Then from there they choose a Chairman. I know, it’s all very complex. I just learned a lot of the subtleties recently,” she confessed.

“Right now Capozzoli’s son-in-law was appointed to take someone’s place. George something. He ran for county judge but lost.”

“It’s nepotism because Capozzoli is the Chairman of the board. And owns

the catering business which he runs out of the old school building.

“No one really wanted Joe Ward on the school board but they needed someone to run and he was probably due a favor.”

As Your Content readers know, Ruth appointed her son to sit as the party’s treasurer in Dec. 2019.

A spokesperson for Delaware County refused to comment on the situation. Calls and e-mail requests for comment to Grace Park Elementary went unreturned.

According to a law enforcement source, detectives are actively looking into the situation.

* CORRECTION NOTICE: This post was updated October 6, 2020 at 9:46 p.m. to correct a previous claim that the Davidson used Zoom to attend the class. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the school uses Google Meet, not Zoom. The remainder of the story remains as is.