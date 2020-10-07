Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Neck Kneeling Cop Charged with George Floyd’s EXECUTION Derek Chauvin Released from Prison
By Your Content Staff
First George Floyd Protest Outbreak Reported in NYC, Thousands Storm Streets: 'Abolish the Police'
By Your Content Staff
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been released from a correctional facility Wednesday and posted bail. He was being held on charges connected to the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 44, was being held at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, where he had been also appearing in court remotely for all but the most recent hearing during which he and the other three officers charged — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — appeared in person. WCCO has learned that Chauvin left the facility at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to be transferred to Hennepin County Jail in order to post bail.

