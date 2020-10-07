Neck Kneeling Cop Charged with George Floyd’s EXECUTION Derek Chauvin Released from Prison

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been released from a correctional facility Wednesday and posted bail. He was being held on charges connected to the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 44, was being held at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, where he had been also appearing in court remotely for all but the most recent hearing during which he and the other three officers charged — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — appeared in person. WCCO has learned that Chauvin left the facility at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to be transferred to Hennepin County Jail in order to post bail.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -