Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Second Highest Ranking U.S. Marine, Asst. Commandant Gen. Gary Thomas, Tests Positive for COVID-19
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard the Marine One to greet the remains of a U.S. military commando killed during a raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen on Sunday, at Dover Air Force Base, Dover, Delaware, U.S. February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Marine Corps’ No. 2 officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the service announced on Wednesday.

Assistant Marine Commandant Gen. Gary Thomas was among top military officers who put themselves under quarantine this week after Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray tested positive on Monday.

