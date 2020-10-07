Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
News Tip?

White House Chief Security Officer Has Been Hospitalized Since September, Said to Be ‘Gravely Ill’ from COVID-19
W

By Your Content Staff
Modified
CORONAVIRUS
National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) holds a press briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Randy Florendo)
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The head of the White House security office is seriously ill with COVID-19 and has been in hospital since September, Your Content has learned.

Crede Bailey, who is in charge of issuing security credentials to the building and liaising with the Secret Service on the compound, fell ill before the September 26 Rose Garden ‘super spreader event’, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
CORONAVIRUS

Second Highest Ranking U.S. Marine, Asst. Commandant Gen. Gary Thomas, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Your Content Staff - 0
The Marine Corps' No. 2 officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the service announced.
Read more

Pennsylvania Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ‘Sincerely Hopes’ President Trump Recovers ASAP

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
Kim Jong-un has sent President Donald Trump his best wishes from North Korea Saturday morning.

Global Cases of COVID-19 Tops 30 Million

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump confidently declared a vaccine would soon be available for the American people.

Wolf Administration Instructs Pennsylvanians to Ignore Federal Ruling on COVID Closures

CORONAVIRUS Hong Xie - 0
Gov. Wolf has instructed Pennsylvanians to disobey a federal court order regarding his administration’s coronavirus closures.

Pennsylvania Sees Coronavirus Surge, Over 1,000 New Cases Overnight

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
There are 1,008 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,885.

Teacher Drops Dead from COVID in Front of Students During Live Zoom Class

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
An Argentinian university professor has died of suspected coronavirus after gasping for breath.

Canadian Health Officials Say NOT to Kiss During Sex, Wear Facemask

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
The most important step is to make sure people have a trusting relationship with their sexual partners.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.