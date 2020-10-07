White House Chief Security Officer Has Been Hospitalized Since September, Said to Be ‘Gravely Ill’ from COVID-19

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
The head of the White House security office is seriously ill with COVID-19 and has been in hospital since September, Your Content has learned.
Crede Bailey, who is in charge of issuing security credentials to the building and liaising with the Secret Service on the compound, fell ill before the September 26 Rose Garden ‘super spreader event’, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.