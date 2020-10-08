Thursday, October 8, 2020
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Authorities Bust SIX People Who Plotted to KIDNAP Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
By Your Content Staff
DETROIT (AP) – 6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The raid involving multiple law enforcement agencies was tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Law enforcement agencies and officials, including the FBI, U.S. Attorney Generals Andrew Birge (Western District of Michigan) and Matthew Schneider (Eastern District of Michigan), Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and MSP, will gather Thursday for a press conference to discuss the “major operation.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

