Bill Cosby to Go Before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 1, YouTube to Stream Live

Comic icon Bill Cosby is set to appear before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 1, and Your Content has learned the session will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Cosby, 82, is scheduled to have his day in court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, reports the Washington Informer.

- Advertisement -

Cosby, 82, has spent the past two years in a prison outside of Philadelphia after a jury convicted him in 2018 of three aggravated indecent assault counts.

As Your Content readers know, Judge Steven O’Neill assigned himself the privilege of presiding over the Cosby trial.

- Advertisement -