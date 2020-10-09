President Trump Delivers on Promise to Help Panama Combat COVID, Drops Off 50 Ventilators

Panama is praising President Donald Trump for following through on a promise to deliver ventilators in effort to combat the coronavirus, Your Content has learned.

“President @realDonaldTrump continues to deliver on his promise to help #Panama combat #COVID19 with @USAID’s delivery of an additional 50 ventilators to the country.” the National Security Council tweeted.

“This latest shipment highlights the long-standing partnership between the U.S. and Panama. #AmericaActs.”

