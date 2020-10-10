Saturday, October 10, 2020
Fire Crews Responding to Reports of Possible Fire at Gentiles Office Building
Authorities are swarming Gentiles Office Building in Newtown Township for reports of a fire, Your Content is learning.

Law enforcement sources say they’ve closed off West Chester Pike and 252 … the fire is reportedly on the second floor, according to fire crews.

There are no reported injuries.

Developing now… Details to follow.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

