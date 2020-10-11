â€˜Securityâ€™ Hired by News Network Shoots Man DEAD, Charged with First Degree Murder

Sunday, October 11, 2020
'Security' Hired by News Network Shoots Man DEAD, Charged with First Degree Murder


By Your Content Staff
The hired Pinkerton security guard accused of shooting a protester dead during a Denver rally Saturday has been identified as Matthew Robert Dolloff, Your Content has learned.

Dolloff, a member of the Pinkerton detective agency, was hired by local news station 9News-TV to provide security during the demonstration, something the outlet said it has done for months while covering BLM protests, reports the New York Post.

