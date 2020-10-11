â€˜Securityâ€™ Hired by News Network Shoots Man DEAD, Charged with First Degree Murder

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
The hired Pinkerton security guard accused of shooting a protester dead during a Denver rally Saturday has been identified as Matthew Robert Dolloff, Your Content has learned.
Dolloff, a member of the Pinkerton detective agency, was hired by local news station 9News-TV to provide security during the demonstration, something the outlet said it has done for months while covering BLM protests, reports the New York Post.
