Monday, October 12, 2020
Monday, October 12, 2020
News Tip?

‘We Will Rape Your Wife and Daughter’: Exclusive Details About Why the St. Louis Couple Feared for Their Life

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Exclusive
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The St. Louis lawyers who were nearly stripped of their home by outraged Black Lives Matter rioters accompanied by domestic Antifa terrorists found their daughter hiding under her bed in fear of her life after being threatened with rape and murder, Your Content has exclusively learned.

Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife Patricia McCloskey, 61, were seen in multiple videos and photos on Sunday evening touting an AR-15 rifle and a handgun as rioters trespassed on their property.

- Advertisement -

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani revealed Monday afternoon at an exclusive event in Philadelphia that the couple acted in self defense—and the mob threatened to rape the man’s daughter and murder his wife.

“This has never been heard before. I met with the McCloskey’s and I have audio tape of the rioters chanting ‘We will rape your daughter! We will murder your wife!’” Guiliani said.

“Their daughter was under the bed as her parents went to protect her—nobody knows that.”

- Advertisement -

As Your Content readers know, the couple claimed they ‘feared for our lives’ after the protesters allegedly broke down the gate into their private community and threatened them.

Giuliani was in the City of Brotherly Love attending the debut of Italian’s for Trump Thursday evening.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
WORLD NEWS

Kim Jong-Un BREAKS DOWN in TEARS in Rare Moment Caught on Camera

Your Content Staff - 0
The secretive leader of North Korea wept today as he issued a rare apology for his failures.
Read more

Late Sen. John McCain’s Mother, Roberta McCain, Dead at 108

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
Roberta McCain, mother of the late Sen. John McCain, has died at age 108, her family says.

Delaware County FORCES People Sentenced to Community Service to Campaign for Biden

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
If you’re on probation serving community service hours in Delaware County you must campaign for Joe Biden.

Karen Calls Security for Man Who REFUSED to Waterboard Himself by Drinking Water with His Face Mask

KAREN SPOTTING Hong Xie - 0
Karen has made her D.C. debut Saturday at the Marriott Hotel after she noticed a man taking a sip of water without his face mask on.

‘Security’ Hired by News Network Shoots Man DEAD, Charged with First Degree Murder

National Headlines Your Content Staff - 0
The hired security guard accused of shooting a protester dead has been identified as a news network contractor.

Residents in Delco Locate ‘Secure Ballot Box’ HIDDEN Behind Thorn Bushes, Lone Ballot Collector Hired

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
What’s more, the money clenching county recruited a lone man to empty the ‘secure’ boxes after the election.

Marple Girl MURDERED in Philly by Manic with AK-47, Cops Kill Gunman

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
A Marple girl is dead and a second person is injured after police say a maniac armed with an AK-47 attempted to carjack her.

Yelp to HELP Antifa Rioters by Placing Badge on ‘All Places Accused of Racism’

ANTIFA Your Content Staff - 0
Yelp has announced that they will place a red notice on establishments accused of being ‘racist.’

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.