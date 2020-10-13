Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Delaware County Dems Set Up Camp Outside of Courthouse to Bribe Voters to Go with Joe Biden
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Delaware County Democrats have set up camp outside of the courthouse to bribe locals into voting for Joe Biden.

Delaware County Democrats have set up camp outside of the courthouse to bribe locals into voting for Joe Biden, Your Content can exclusively reveal.

Delaware County Democrats have set up camp outside of the courthouse to bribe locals into voting for Joe Biden, Your Content can exclusively reveal.

There was an individual informing people if they text him they’d receive free Biden merchandise.

“You do know it’s against the law to bribe people to vote for a specific party, right?”

As he was being quizzed, a second Biden official dropped off a box of more merchandise.

“You do know it’s against the law to bribe people with free merchandise for a specific party and a candidate, you do know that right?” the watchdog asked again.

“Mhm,” said the man as he handed more merchandise over the table.

His friend donning a huge smile instructed the watchdog to leave the premises—despite it being public property.

According to a recent Pennsylvania Department of Transportation signage brochure, signs should not be placed in the public right-of-way, including utility poles.

PennDot is legally required to remove signs that violate this law—owners will receive a warning that the sign must be removed, after which the sign will be confiscated and fees of up to $500 may be assessed.

