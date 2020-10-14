Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Demi Lovato ‘Livid’ After Being Muzzled by NBC During Billboard Awards for Biden Support
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Demi Lovato is ‘livid’ after being muzzled by NBC during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Your Content.

“Her message was simple but censored. It goes to show who the network is backing,” a friend of Lovato told Your Content.

“Dem was excited but they decided to unprofessionally cut her memo.”

Lovato took the stage Wednesday for a moving rendition of her song “Commander in Chief,” a song that takes direct aim at President Trump, TMZ reports.

