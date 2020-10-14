Demi Lovato ‘Livid’ After Being Muzzled by NBC During Billboard Awards for Biden Support

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Demi Lovato is ‘livid’ after being muzzled by NBC during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Your Content.
“Her message was simple but censored. It goes to show who the network is backing,” a friend of Lovato told Your Content.
“Dem was excited but they decided to unprofessionally cut her memo.”
Lovato took the stage Wednesday for a moving rendition of her song “Commander in Chief,” a song that takes direct aim at President Trump, TMZ reports.
