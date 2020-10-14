Trump Sign Thief Busted by Cops in Delaware County Donning ‘HUMAN SCUM’ Shirt

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
Police in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested the self described ‘human scum’ bandit behind missing President Trump yard signs, Your Content has learned.
Police say they responded to a call just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a theft on the 800 block of Springhill Road in Secane.
- Advertisement -
Upon arrival, Officer Mark Heine was advised that a white male had stolen a “TRUMP” sign off of a lawn.
Furthermore, a witness had followed the culprit and provided his location.
Police have identified the man as John Tyler Pepper, 29. He was donning a ‘human scum’ shirt.
- Advertisement -
Pepper was captured holding the crumpled up Trump sign, which he later admitted to stealing off of someone’s yard.
He’s been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and prowling at night.
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.