Trump Sign Thief Busted by Cops in Delaware County Donning ‘HUMAN SCUM’ Shirt

Police in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested the self described ‘human scum’ bandit behind missing President Trump yard signs, Your Content has learned.

Police say they responded to a call just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a theft on the 800 block of Springhill Road in Secane.

Upon arrival, Officer Mark Heine was advised that a white male had stolen a “TRUMP” sign off of a lawn.

Furthermore, a witness had followed the culprit and provided his location.

Police have identified the man as John Tyler Pepper, 29. He was donning a ‘human scum’ shirt.

Pepper was captured holding the crumpled up Trump sign, which he later admitted to stealing off of someone’s yard.

He’s been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and prowling at night.