Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
News Tip?

Trump Sign Thief Busted by Cops in Delaware County Donning ‘HUMAN SCUM’ Shirt
T

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified
CAMPAIGN CRIME

Police in Ridley Township have arrested the bandit behind missing President Trump yard signs—wearing a shirt reading 'human scum.'

Trump Sign Thief Busted by Cops in Delaware County, Charged
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Police in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested the self described ‘human scum’ bandit behind missing President Trump yard signs, Your Content has learned.

Police say they responded to a call just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a theft on the 800 block of Springhill Road in Secane.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, Officer Mark Heine was advised that a white male had stolen a “TRUMP” sign off of a lawn.

Furthermore, a witness had followed the culprit and provided his location.

Police have identified the man as John Tyler Pepper, 29. He was donning a ‘human scum’ shirt.

- Advertisement -

Pepper was captured holding the crumpled up Trump sign, which he later admitted to stealing off of someone’s yard.

He’s been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and prowling at night.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
SCOTUS

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Asked to Hold Up Notes She’s Referring to, Holds Up BLANK Notepad

Your Content Staff - 0
“Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions?” They asked.
Read more

Delaware County Says Local Paper Lied About Resignation of Their Voting Machine Warehouse Director

DELCO Hong Xie - 0
The Delaware County Daily Times has lied about the resignation of the county’s director overseeing the Voting Machine Warehouse.

Delaware County Dems Set Up Camp Outside of Courthouse to Bribe Voters to Go with Joe Biden

DELCO Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Delaware County Democrats have set up camp outside of the courthouse to bribe locals into voting for Joe Biden.

‘We Will Rape Your Wife and Daughter’: Exclusive Details About Why the St. Louis Couple Feared for Their Life

Exclusive Your Content Staff - 0
The St. Louis lawyers who were nearly stripped of their home by outraged Black Lives Matter rioters accompanied by domestic Antifa terrorists...

Kim Jong-Un BREAKS DOWN in TEARS in Rare Moment Caught on Camera

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
The secretive leader of North Korea wept today as he issued a rare apology for his failures.

Late Sen. John McCain’s Mother, Roberta McCain, Dead at 108

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
Roberta McCain, mother of the late Sen. John McCain, has died at age 108, her family says.

Delaware County FORCES People Sentenced to Community Service to Campaign for Biden

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
If you’re on probation serving community service hours in Delaware County you must campaign for Joe Biden.

Karen Calls Security for Man Who REFUSED to Waterboard Himself by Drinking Water with His Face Mask

KAREN SPOTTING Hong Xie - 0
Karen has made her D.C. debut Saturday at the Marriott Hotel after she noticed a man taking a sip of water without his face mask on.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.