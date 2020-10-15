Biden DID Travel with Coronavirus Positive Staffer, Exposing Elderly Candidate to COVID-19

Fragile former VP Joe Biden did travel with an individual who has tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing the elderly candidate to the deadly virus, Your Content can confirm.

The Biden campaign has announced that someone who flew with former Vice President Joe Biden to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result was discovered through the contact tracing that the campaign undertook following the positive diagnosis of Sen. Kamala Harris’ communications director and a non-staff flight crew member.

“Around noon on Thursday, October 15th, we learned – as part of our contact tracing of the crew member on Senator Harris’ plane that tested positive for COVID last night – that an administrative member of the Aviation company that charters Vice President Biden’s aircraft tested positive for COVID-19,” Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a statement.

