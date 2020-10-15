Thursday, October 15, 2020
Delco to Bring Back ANCIENT Public Trials in Theaters, Pricey $3k Minimum Per Show
By Your Content Staff
DELCO
Delaware County intends to bring back a form of public lynching used in the mid-1800s by dragging defendants to stand trial center stage at the Media Theater, sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Your Content.

What’s more, the county is looking at a starting rate of $3,000 per day and trial in building rental costs.

According to the well-placed individual, county heads started negotiating costs at several event centers—including the Media Theatre, to bring back jury trials.

The Media Theatre for the Performing Arts is a growing non-profit organization that has been operating as the only professional theatre in Delaware County since the year 2000.

Currently all jury trials in Delaware County remain in limbo due to coronavirus guidance and social distancing measures.

It is unknown if the tickets will be open to the general public as of now.

Future jurors will be placed in a VIP box as they watch the show unfold—and face masks will be required.

