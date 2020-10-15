Thursday, October 15, 2020
Thursday, October 15, 2020
News Tip?

Feds in California Nab Dude from Texas for $2 BILLION Tax Fraud Scheme
F

By Your Content Staff
Modified
COVID CRIME
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: A US Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference to announce money laundering charges against HSBC on December 11, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. HSBC Holdings plc and HSBC USA NA have agreed to pay $1.92 billion and enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in regards to charges involving money laundering with Mexican drug cartels. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American, Your Content has learned.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder money.

- Advertisement -

They also charged him with investor fraud, KTVU reports.

Prosecutors also announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
WAIT, WHAT?

Dog Wins During Carjacking, Barks So Much Thieves Ditch Car and Get Arrested

Your Content Staff - 0
Two teenagers were arrested in Sausalito after allegedly stealing a car with two dogs inside.
Read more

Jobless? Delco Hiring Staffers to Cover Election, Paid Positions Offered

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Delaware County is calling on citizens to sign up to work the election—and the positions are paid.

Nearly 400,000 Worldwide Cases of COVID-19 Reported, Shattering All-Time Daily High

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
The global daily count of newly registered coronavirus infections reached an all-time high.

Demi Lovato ‘Livid’ After Being Muzzled by NBC During Billboard Awards for Biden Support

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Demi Lovato is ‘livid’ after being muzzled by NBC during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Man Spotted Flying Jet Pack Nearby LAX AGAIN, FAA Reveals

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Officials are investigating another report of a person flying a jet pack nearby Los Angeles International Airport.

China Prepares for War

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping told troops to focus their “minds and energy on preparing for war.”

Las Vegas Struggles to Keep Afloat, Wynn Resorts to Close THREE DAYS Per Week

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
One of the most exclusive resorts on the Las Vegas Strip is drastically reducing its operating hours.

Trump Sign Thief Busted by Cops in Delaware County Donning ‘HUMAN SCUM’ Shirt

CAMPAIGN CRIME Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Police in Ridley Township have arrested the bandit behind missing President Trump yard signs—wearing a shirt reading 'human scum.'

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.