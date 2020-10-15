Feds in California Nab Dude from Texas for $2 BILLION Tax Fraud Scheme

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American, Your Content has learned.
Department of Justice officials said at a news conference in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder money.
They also charged him with investor fraud, KTVU reports.
Prosecutors also announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.
