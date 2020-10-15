Jobless? Delco Hiring Staffers to Cover Election, Paid Positions Offered

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Delaware County is calling on citizens to sign up to work the election—and the positions are paid, Your Content can reveal.
“There is a staffing shortage at the Delco election offices in Media, Chester and Upper Darby. Councilwoman Christine Reuther has put out an urgent, non-partisan call for people who have time, computer skills and some idea of customer service to work. Positions are paid and there are shifts during the day, on weekends and evenings.” wrote Rita Jordan-Keller.
“Workers don’t have to be Delco residents. Just need to be able to commit to regular shifts and be available to start ASAP.”
The watchdog noted interested individuals can contact Stacy Heisy-Terrell by emailing [email protected].
