Thursday, October 15, 2020
Nearly 400,000 Worldwide Cases of COVID-19 Reported, Shattering All-Time Daily High
By Your Content Staff
Wuhan Officials Scramble to Test 11 Million Residents Following COVID-19 'Vicious Relapse'
Tian Dingyuan, a nurse from Shanghai, uses alcohol to clean his nasal passages after work at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital on Feb 25, 2020. 📸: Chen Zhuo/For chinadaily.com.cn
By Your Content Staff
The global daily count of newly registered coronavirus infections reached an all-time high over the past 24 hours with 381,466 cases confirmed on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

The data is compiled from health authorities worldwide showed on Thursday, foreign reports indicate.

The record rise in infections comes after Germanyand the United Kingdom reported their largest daily jumps in confirmed cases, while infections continued to spread fast in other major European countries, as well as the United States and India.

