Nearly 400,000 Worldwide Cases of COVID-19 Reported, Shattering All-Time Daily High

The global daily count of newly registered coronavirus infections reached an all-time high over the past 24 hours with 381,466 cases confirmed on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

The data is compiled from health authorities worldwide showed on Thursday, foreign reports indicate.

The record rise in infections comes after Germanyand the United Kingdom reported their largest daily jumps in confirmed cases, while infections continued to spread fast in other major European countries, as well as the United States and India.

