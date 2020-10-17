Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager Says Poll ARE Inflated to Favor Her Candidate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign manager has warned that recent national polls showing the candidate leading by double digits are ‘inflated,’ Your Content has learned.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon issued the warning in online campaign event on Friday, saying ‘please take [into account] the fact that we are not ahead by double digits,’ according to New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher.

‘Those are inflated national public polling numbers,’ Dillon added during the livestreamed ‘Grassroots Summit,’ video of which the campaign did not leave online.

National polls released this week by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist and NBC News/Wall Street Journal show Biden leading Republican President Donald Trump by 11 percent.

