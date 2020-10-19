Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Jeffrey Toobin ‘Wasn’t Thinking About Gloria Allred’ Amid Masterbation Scandal
By Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff
The New Yorker has suspended reporter Jeffrey Toobin for masturbating on a Zoom video chat between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio last week, and Your Content has learned Toobin says he did not realize his video was on.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Motherboard.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.

“What was Jeff Toobin thinking? Only he knows.” Controversial Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content.

“But given the context I think it is safe to say he wasn’t thinking about Gloria Allred.”

New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

Toobin’s Conde Nast email has been disabled and he has not tweeted since October 13. He did, however, appear on CNN, where he is the network’s chief legal analyst, on Saturday. “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.

